Short Interest in Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Drops By 78.3%

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UNIEF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

