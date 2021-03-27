Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 83.1%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

