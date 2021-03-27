Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 83.1%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tower One Wireless stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
About Tower One Wireless
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower One Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower One Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.