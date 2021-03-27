Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Drops By 76.7%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TYG stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $25.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
