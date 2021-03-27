Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 90.5%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 5,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
