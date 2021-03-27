Short Interest in Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Declines By 90.5%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 5,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514. Thule Group AB has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

