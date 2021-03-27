Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Rises By 421.4%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 421.4% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN:LGL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

