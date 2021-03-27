Short Interest in Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Rises By 16,700.0%

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Telkonet has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

