Short Interest in Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Rises By 16,700.0%

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKOI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Telkonet has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.22.
Telkonet Company Profile
