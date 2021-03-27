Short Interest in Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Expands By 810.0%

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 810.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,458,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 1,242,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. The company has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.61. Tauriga Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.20.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

