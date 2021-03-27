Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 74.6%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAIT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

