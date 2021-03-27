Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Expands By 277.8%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Spartan Delta stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DALXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

