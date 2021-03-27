Short Interest in South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Expands By 1,160.0%

South Star Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,160.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of South Star Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. South Star Mining has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25.

South Star Mining Company Profile

South Star Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares is located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as STEM 7 Capital Inc and changed its name to South Star Mining Corp.

