Short Interest in SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Decreases By 95.7%

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 533,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SMCE remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc operates in the recorded music business in the United States. The company is involved in the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution, and licensing of recorded music produced by artists. It sells its products in physical form to online physical retailers; and in digital form to online digital retailers; and mobile full-track download stores.

