Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 308.3%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

