Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 308.3%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 308.3% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.29. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.