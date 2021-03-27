Short Interest in Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Drops By 66.7%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SENY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Sauer Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Sauer Energy
