Short Interest in Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) Drops By 66.7%

Sauer Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SENY opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Sauer Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About Sauer Energy

Sauer Energy, Inc develops and markets vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) systems. The company focuses on providing its VAWT systems primarily under the WindCutter name. Its VAWT systems are would be used in residential and commercial buildings, oil rigs and off-shore platforms, ships, Islands and other remote facilities, and communications towers and bridges, as well as various industrial applications.

