Short Interest in Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Drops By 85.7%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VOPKY opened at $49.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. Royal Vopak has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.166 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOPKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

