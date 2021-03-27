Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Declines By 85.2%

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the February 28th total of 907,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ReTo Eco-Solutions stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 141.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

