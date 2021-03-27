Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Expands By 456.8%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 456.8% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NUZE stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.45. NuZee has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Get NuZee alerts:

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative net margin of 675.46% and a negative return on equity of 176.73%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NuZee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuZee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.