Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Decreases By 72.4%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 28th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

