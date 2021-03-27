Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Increases By 803.5%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,900 shares, a growth of 803.5% from the February 28th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,701.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on JD Health International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get JD Health International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online healthcare services, such as online consultation and prescription renewal, chronic disease management, family doctor, and consumer healthcare services, as well as health management and intelligent healthcare solutions.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.