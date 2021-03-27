Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Declines By 91.0%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the February 28th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE VTN remained flat at $$12.87 during trading hours on Friday. 11,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $13.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
