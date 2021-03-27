Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Declines By 78.0%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the February 28th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2,982.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 108,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $34.15 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

