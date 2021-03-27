Short Interest in Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Decreases By 80.0%

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IGLDF remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Friday. Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

