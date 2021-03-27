Short Interest in Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Drops By 99.9%

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFXY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 21,377,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,315,820. Infrax Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Infrax Systems alerts:

Infrax Systems Company Profile

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.