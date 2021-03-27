Short Interest in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Rises By 440.0%

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

GFED opened at $19.90 on Friday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $87.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.