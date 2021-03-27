Short Interest in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Rises By 2,890.0%

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 2,890.0% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $426,855.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,836 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GWAC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,467. Good Works Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69.

Good Works Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

