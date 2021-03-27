Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Expands By 533.3%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GDLLF opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Geodrill has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

