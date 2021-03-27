Short Interest in Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Increases By 1,822.2%

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 1,822.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:PDYPY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.13. 17,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,889. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

