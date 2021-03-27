Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Grows By 963.6%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 963.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. 7,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

