Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Expands By 277.7%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a growth of 277.7% from the February 28th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.24. 44,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 968,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 363,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 80,893 shares during the period.

