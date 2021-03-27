Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Declines By 67.8%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the February 28th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENVS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Enova Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Enova Systems

Enova Systems, Inc designs, develops, and produces drive systems and related components for electric, hybrid electric, and fuel cell systems for mobile applications in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It offers series and parallel hybrid systems. The company's electric and hybrid-electric drive systems, and power management and power conversion systems are used in applications, such as medium and heavy duty trucks, transit buses, and heavy industrial vehicles.

