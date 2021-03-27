Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Increases By 1,000.0%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Diamondhead Casino alerts:

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.