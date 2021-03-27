Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Increases By 1,000.0%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DHCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Diamondhead Casino
