Short Interest in Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Decreases By 81.4%

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clikia stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 91,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86. Clikia has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

