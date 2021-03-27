Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Expands By 800.0%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

CFBK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

