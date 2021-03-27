Short Interest in CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) Grows By 34,924.2%

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,155,800 shares, an increase of 34,924.2% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD Life Sciences stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 155,767,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,196,531. CBD Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

CBD Life Sciences Company Profile

Cre8tive Works, Inc offers financing and services for independent entertainment projects in the United States. The company engages in financing independent media productions, including feature films, documentaries, animation, television series, Webisodes, and soundtracks; assisting independent productions with marketing and distribution; and funding and/or brokering production services (e.g.

