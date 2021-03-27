Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rises By 1,276.2%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANZBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

