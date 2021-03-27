Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Increases By 1,144.9%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 1,144.9% from the February 28th total of 98,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,863 shares of company stock worth $227,375. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AESE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,128. Allied Esports Entertainment has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

