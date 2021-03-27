Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €230.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €197.91 ($232.83).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €179.00 ($210.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €163.72. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.