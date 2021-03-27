Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.
Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shin-Etsu Chemical (SHECY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.