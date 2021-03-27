SHIELD Trading Down 12.8% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $286,207.58 and approximately $44.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,763.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.48 or 0.03053065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.00329500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $502.48 or 0.00901093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00398099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00358149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00232623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021346 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.