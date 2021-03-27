Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SMED opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $223.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.