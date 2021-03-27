Shadows Price Hits $2.33 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and $2.21 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shadows has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00058945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00244684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.00861888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00050761 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026003 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars.

