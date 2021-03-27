Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.08. Service Co. International posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.