Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post sales of $897.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.20 million and the highest is $906.57 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

Shares of ST opened at $59.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

