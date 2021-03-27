Seer (SEER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.69.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 313,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $20,102,621.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,186,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEER. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

