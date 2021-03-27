Seaport Global Securities Comments on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

