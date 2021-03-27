SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.06

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.06. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 645,157 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.
About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)
SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.
