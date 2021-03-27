ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) Short Interest Update

ScripsAmerica, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCRCQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,631,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCRCQ remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,969. ScripsAmerica has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get ScripsAmerica alerts:

About ScripsAmerica

ScripsAmerica, Inc develops and sells non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams. The company also provides pharmacy dispensing services for individual doctors, as well as billing and administrative services to independent pharmacies. In addition, it distributes pharmaceutical products to independent pharmacies and other medical providers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ScripsAmerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScripsAmerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.