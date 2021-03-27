Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €73.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.74 ($84.40).

G24 stock opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.91. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

