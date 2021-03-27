Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.89.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

