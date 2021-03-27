Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

