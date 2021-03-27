Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,115,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,000,634 shares of company stock valued at $96,564,867.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

